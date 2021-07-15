Playgroundz Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,823.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $189,499.56 and $1,823.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00041194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00114377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00148102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,688.11 or 1.00160565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.57 or 0.00994290 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

