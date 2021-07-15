Playtech (LON:PTEC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.16). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 387.40 ($5.06), with a volume of 814,676 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Playtech from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Playtech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 503.20 ($6.57).

Get Playtech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 449.79.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.