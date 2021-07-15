Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 56,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.