Po.et (POE) Market Cap Reaches $416,259.75

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Po.et has a total market cap of $416,259.75 and $23.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00015695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.89 or 0.00863564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005416 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The official website for Po.et is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

