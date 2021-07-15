Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.45 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,418 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $106.79 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The company has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,672,161. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

