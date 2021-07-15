Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.54 Million in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 43,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.