Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 76.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,981 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $275.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of -255.03, a PEG ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $298.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.60.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

