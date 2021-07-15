Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 431,739 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 431,739 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JOYY by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YY. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

YY stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

