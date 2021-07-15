Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $3.93 Million in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $11,773,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $9,830,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $9,346,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $8,353,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $6,390,000.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ PSAGU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.