Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $4.32 Million Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

WFG opened at $72.60 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.56.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFG. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

