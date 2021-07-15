Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $4.88 Million Investment in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

DUNE stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

