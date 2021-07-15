Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $14,880,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $10,889,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $6,895,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $4,960,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $4,617,000.

CFFEU stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

