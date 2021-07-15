Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 550,000 Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Athlon Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,440,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SWET opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

