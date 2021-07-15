Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $4.80 Million Position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 7.33% of Bright Lights Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,496,000.

BLTS stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

