Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires Shares of 9,223 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

PGNY stock opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 227.88 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,675,954.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,554,908 shares of company stock valued at $93,974,858. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

