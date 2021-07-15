Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 11,081 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,424 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,620 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,271 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $31.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.93.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333 over the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

