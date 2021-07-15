Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 98.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,604 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $136,280.00. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,471 shares of company stock worth $10,177,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.