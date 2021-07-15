PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 189.5% from the June 15th total of 545,800 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 231,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 51.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLM stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.52. PolyMet Mining has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

