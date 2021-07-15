PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 189.5% from the June 15th total of 545,800 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 231,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 51.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PLM stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.52. PolyMet Mining has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.10.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.