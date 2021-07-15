Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $571.97

Porvair plc (LON:PRV)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 571.97 ($7.47) and traded as high as GBX 603.14 ($7.88). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 582 ($7.60), with a volume of 31,652 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 572.23. The stock has a market cap of £269.02 million and a P/E ratio of 32.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

About Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

