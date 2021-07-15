Precision Drilling (PD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of C($4.54) per share for the quarter.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million.

Shares of PD opened at C$46.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.68. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$15.80 and a 1-year high of C$54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$620.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.43.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

