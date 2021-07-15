Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the June 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SQFT stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.87.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQFT. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Presidio Property Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth $77,000.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

