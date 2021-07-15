Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,606,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Perrigo worth $938,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of PRGO opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

