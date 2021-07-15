Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,740,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677,519 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.68% of Avalara worth $765,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Avalara by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avalara by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $151.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.63. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.22 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amit Mathradas sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $597,340.86. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 586,668 shares in the company, valued at $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,540 shares of company stock worth $15,353,630. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

