Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.83% of Franco-Nevada worth $676,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $732,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $7,263,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $149.97 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.88. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.