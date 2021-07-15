Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $583.15 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,387,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324,423 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.78% of Crown Castle International worth $583,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $201.90 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $203.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

