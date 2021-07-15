Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $650 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,040 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $649,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $15,045,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.21.

KMB stock opened at $135.24 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.