Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $858.46 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,976,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,723,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.76% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $858,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,903 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,275,000 after acquiring an additional 65,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KDP opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

