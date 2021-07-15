Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 117,923 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $730,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $223.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $225.95.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

