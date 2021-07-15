Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 22,450 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,460,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $818,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $191.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.52.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.