Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Sells $827,227.80 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 46,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $827,227.80.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 300 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100.00.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRMW. CIBC upped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

