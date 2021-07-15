ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Short Interest Up 113.9% in June

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,925,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBYA remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 148,391,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,574,680. ProBility Media has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects.

