Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 47,711 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 47,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $3,994,842.03.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $95.59 on Thursday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $99.25.

PCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

