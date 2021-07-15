Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Stock Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Profound Medical worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Profound Medical by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

PROF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $351.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

