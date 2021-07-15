Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in V.F. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in V.F. by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

