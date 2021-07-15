Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,340 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 743,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,455,000 after acquiring an additional 77,773 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 305,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $61.56 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

