Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,231 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,896.9% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 362,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 343,913 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $8,059,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 257,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG opened at $77.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.