Profund Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $44,605,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after acquiring an additional 317,880 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,738,000 after acquiring an additional 235,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 552.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 203,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.31. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on PCH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.