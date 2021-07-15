Profund Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $137.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In related news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 1,200,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $162,240,000.00. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,216,900 shares of company stock worth $163,191,509. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

