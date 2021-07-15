Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

