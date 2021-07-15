Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 40,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMG. raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday. raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $169.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

