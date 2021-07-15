Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-$3.500 EPS.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PRGS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.24. 683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

