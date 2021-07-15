ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,018 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 425% compared to the typical volume of 3,243 call options.

NYSEARCA SRTY opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) by 163.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

