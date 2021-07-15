Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $75.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Prothena alerts:

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.58. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,792. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Prothena by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Prothena by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.