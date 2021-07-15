Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Mark FitzPatrick Acquires 13 Shares

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £177.06 ($231.33).
Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Mark FitzPatrick bought 14 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.32) per share, for a total transaction of £207.06 ($270.53).
- On Monday, May 10th, Mark FitzPatrick bought 11 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) per share, with a total value of £175.56 ($229.37).
Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,344 ($17.56) on Thursday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,463.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The company has a market cap of £35.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
