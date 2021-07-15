Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Mark FitzPatrick Acquires 13 Shares

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £177.06 ($231.33).

Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Mark FitzPatrick bought 14 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.32) per share, for a total transaction of £207.06 ($270.53).

On Monday, May 10th, Mark FitzPatrick bought 11 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) per share, with a total value of £175.56 ($229.37).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,344 ($17.56) on Thursday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,463.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The company has a market cap of £35.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,657.75 ($21.66).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

