PSP Swiss Property’s (PSPSF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a report on Tuesday.

PSPSF stock opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. PSP Swiss Property has a 1 year low of $110.18 and a 1 year high of $136.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.69.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

