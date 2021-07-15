PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Trading Up 0.8%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNLRY)

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, cosmetic products, tea based beverages, and fruit juices, as well as leases office space. It offers its products under the Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Sunlight, Wall's, Royco, Bango, and other brands.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.