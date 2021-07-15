Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 61,091 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 128.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,091 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,361,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,233.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $9,315,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

NYSE:ACI opened at $19.83 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.