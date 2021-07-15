Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 13,190 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

