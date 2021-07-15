Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,751 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Carter’s worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $49,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 45.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period.

NYSE:CRI opened at $102.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

