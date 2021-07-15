Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 7,587 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at about $4,250,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 68,041 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783 over the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAT opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $38.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

